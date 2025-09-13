Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 60.9% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 63,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $574,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 334.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $311.74 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $559.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.