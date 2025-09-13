Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $113,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 749.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

EHC stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $127.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

