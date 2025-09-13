Estuary Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 96,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.5% of Estuary Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.82 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.58.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

