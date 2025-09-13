Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $98,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.24. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.