Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 187.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 83,396 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $74.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

