Financial Survey: Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) & Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) and Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Janux Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werewolf Therapeutics N/A -111.87% -62.68% Janux Therapeutics N/A -11.48% -11.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Janux Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werewolf Therapeutics $1.88 million 34.78 -$70.51 million ($1.64) -0.87 Janux Therapeutics $10.59 million 136.47 -$68.99 million ($1.80) -13.36

Janux Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Werewolf Therapeutics. Janux Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Werewolf Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Werewolf Therapeutics and Janux Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Janux Therapeutics 0 1 12 2 3.07

Werewolf Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 459.44%. Janux Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $80.92, suggesting a potential upside of 236.45%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than Janux Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Werewolf Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janux Therapeutics has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Janux Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Janux Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Janux Therapeutics beats Werewolf Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its lead product candidates are WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors and lymphoma. The company is also developing JZP898, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer; and WTX-712, an activated Interleukin-21(IL-21) and WTX-518, an activated IL-18 (IL-18) INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma. Its development pipeline also consists of discovery stage products. The company has strategic research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to develop TRACTr product candidates. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.