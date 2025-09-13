GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.8750.

Get GitLab alerts:

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on GitLab from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised GitLab from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 143,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $6,701,994.00. Following the sale, the director owned 498,098 shares in the company, valued at $23,310,986.40. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $4,500,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 608,155 shares of company stock valued at $26,727,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GitLab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 3.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in GitLab by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 174.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $50.30 on Monday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,257.50 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.