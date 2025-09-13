Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 30,325 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $92,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 74.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 293.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

