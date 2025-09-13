Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 572,193 Shares of Equinor ASA $EQNR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,804,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,193 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $100,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 36.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.88 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Pareto Securities cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

