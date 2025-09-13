Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in argenex SE $ARGX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of argenex worth $99,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 673,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,977,000 after purchasing an additional 204,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 160,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,201,000 after purchasing an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenex from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price objective on argenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.84.

ARGX opened at $756.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.01. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $510.05 and a 1-year high of $779.03.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. Research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

