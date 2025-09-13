Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SouthState Co. $SSB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,153,842 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 216,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $107,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SouthState by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,348 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 2,221.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 727,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 696,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,230,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 556,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 412,242 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $840.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.12 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.31 per share, for a total transaction of $324,820.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,089.14. The trade was a 67.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 39,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,095.80. This trade represents a 6.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,338 shares of company stock worth $786,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

