Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 616,247 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,379,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $86,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 125.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

