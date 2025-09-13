Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $89,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 672,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,665,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

