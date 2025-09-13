Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF $KIE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,633,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $98,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,175,000 after buying an additional 310,982 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 660,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 388,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 66,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 112,985 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

