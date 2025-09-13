Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Aercap worth $99,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Aercap by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Aercap by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER opened at $122.21 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

