Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in CGI Group, Inc. $GIB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 275.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 898,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $89,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CGI Group by 9,881.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CGI Group by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI Group in the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $93.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. CGI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.21 and a 12-month high of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

