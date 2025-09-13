Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,220,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $111,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 2,252.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Plains GP by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

