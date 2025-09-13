Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $103.52 Million Position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $103,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,023,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,751,000 after buying an additional 214,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,155,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,542,000 after buying an additional 1,619,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,731,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,436,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,384,000 after buying an additional 69,154 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,207,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,234,000 after buying an additional 120,456 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

