Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $105.73 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF $PPH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131,549 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 16.14% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $105,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 391.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

PPH stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.90. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $484.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6069 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

