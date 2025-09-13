Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $87.64 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398,687 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $87,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 21.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 322,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 57,966 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,932,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,976,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 120,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 365.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,876,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,447 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

