Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $89.78 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 771,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $89,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,665,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,781,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 494.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 657,162 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 833,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,972,000 after acquiring an additional 428,735 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 303.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,230,000 after acquiring an additional 376,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.