Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $91.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 678,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,855 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $91,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,637,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,204,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 684,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $141.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average is $133.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

