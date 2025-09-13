Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $94.70 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 936,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,789 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $94,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in UMB Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in UMB Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Amy Harris sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $61,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,285 shares in the company, valued at $888,915.70. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy H. King sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $178,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,031.36. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 678 shares of company stock valued at $75,948 and sold 20,845 shares valued at $2,440,666. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $120.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average is $104.95. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.25 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

