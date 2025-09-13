Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $95.53 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,497,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603,380 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $95,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

