Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $99.72 Million Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $99,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $175.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.62. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $200.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $281.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $2,013,035.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 458,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,510,336.63. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $122,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,979.74. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $7,305,573. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

