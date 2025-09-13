Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $105,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CHKP opened at $195.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.00. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $169.01 and a 52 week high of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

