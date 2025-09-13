Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,026,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,507,150 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $106,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 33.5% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Invesco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Invesco

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,392.60. This trade represents a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.