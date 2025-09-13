Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $95,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 113,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

