Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $95,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,479,000 after acquiring an additional 278,193 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 33.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 145,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.