Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 105,022 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.07% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $104,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $126.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.41. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $127.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

