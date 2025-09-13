Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 15,458 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $100,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after buying an additional 821,425 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 995.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after buying an additional 580,988 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,787,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after buying an additional 399,897 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

