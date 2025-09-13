Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 156,019 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,019 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of FTAI Aviation worth $92,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 159.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,347,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,658,000 after buying an additional 1,443,440 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,305,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,030,000 after buying an additional 256,800 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 30.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,092,000 after buying an additional 225,920 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 844,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,681,000 after buying an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 64.6% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,714,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.1%

FTAI stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.65.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.