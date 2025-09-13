Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 334,100 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $104,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $97.35 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $93.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.13.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

