Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 379,423 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF $GEM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 9.87% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $90,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 134,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $40.29.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

