Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,714 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $95,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 77,858 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $142.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.69%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.