Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,812,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,788,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $87,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,580,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $162,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,972,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $74,384,000 after purchasing an additional 378,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,567,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,645,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,059,000 after purchasing an additional 212,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.98 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

