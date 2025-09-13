Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,562 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $112,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. Barclays reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.41.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $267.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.85 and a twelve month high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

