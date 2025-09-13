Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,484,107 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,804,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484,107 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $97,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 10.6% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 793,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 75,779 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Home by 3.7% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 148,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Home by 0.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Home by 24.6% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Invitation Home by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 153,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

