Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 605,166 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 605,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $109,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

