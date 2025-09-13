Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,646 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.84% of M/I Homes worth $86,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in M/I Homes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in M/I Homes by 134.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 57.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in M/I Homes by 36.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
M/I Homes Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of MHO stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.90. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on MHO. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zelman & Associates raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M/I Homes
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.