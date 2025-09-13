Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF $GINN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 54.96% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $106,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 542,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GINN opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $237.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

