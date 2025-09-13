H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of H World Group worth $102,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get H World Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.35. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $42.98.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 435.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is 95.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTHT

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.