Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,696 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.05% of Heritage Commerce worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $5,222,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas A. Sa purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of HTBK opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $624.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 15.00%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

