Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 840.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.0%

HESM opened at $39.31 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 60.37%. Hess Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 108.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,597,586.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HESM

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.