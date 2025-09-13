Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of TSCO opened at $60.61 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

In related news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,657.84. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

