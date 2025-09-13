Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $797,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $13,287,437.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,364,534.20. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,909,743.76. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,406,371 shares of company stock valued at $184,294,753. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $136.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 390.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

