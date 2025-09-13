Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,594 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $82.18 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $311.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. AAON’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,271.64. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,021,215.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This trade represents a 69.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

