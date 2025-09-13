Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Stock Holdings Increased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $6,650,591.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 892,507 shares in the company, valued at $55,219,408.09. The trade was a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,371 shares of company stock worth $28,954,715 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

