Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF $CGW Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,884,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,118,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

