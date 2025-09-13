Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF $PSCF Holdings Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) by 2,000.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,428 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCF opened at $59.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

